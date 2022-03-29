top story Rocky considers another remake after watching the Oscars, in Dave Granlund's latest cartoon Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's investigation is the real fraud The 2020 election was not fraudulent. The same can't be said for the investigation into it. MENDOTA MARSH: Oscar's new pledge Oscar Fox updates the Pledge of Allegiance in this week's Mendota Marsh. Hands on Wisconsin: Ukraine needs fuel more than we do Ukrainians need cheap gas too in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Biden escalates things further with Putin, in Rick McKee's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson should be working in a child care center U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson staffs a child care center in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands Hands on Wisconsin: Gas prices may diminish support for Ukraine Higher gases may unfortunately diminish support for Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the stronger man Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c… Hands on Wisconsin: Celebrate Sunshine Week Shady government officials block access to public records in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Happy St. Patrick's Day from Aaron Rodgers Aaron the leprechaun gets the pot of gold in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. MENDOTA MARSH: Concerts on the Square Lewis Crane prepares for the return of Concerts on the Square in this week's Mendota Marsh.