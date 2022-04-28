Republicans institute a new oath, in Christopher Weyant's latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Penguins are grateful they don't have to work at the Dane County Zoo in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Joe Biden's bulldozer of cash helps create inflation crisis in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, buys Twitter in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
Tommy Thompson decides not to run for governor in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Michael Gableman questions the Easter Bunny about voter fraud in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.