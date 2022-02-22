Republicans defend their emotional support animal in court, in John Cole's latest political cartoon

Catch the latest in Opinion
|Location
|Type
|Date
|Time
|Belleville School District
|Closed
|02/22/2022
|All Day
|Verona Area School District
|Closed
|02/22/2022
|All Day
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch will need to espouse some crazy positions to win the Republican primary in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Gov. Tony Evers is a hockey goalie in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss Madison's affordable housing crisis in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Ice fisher ruins curling sheet in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
