Putin spins sinking battleship, in Jeffery Koterba's latest political cartoon Apr 18, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: School children are pawns in the culture wars Republicans use school children as pawns in their culture wars in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman accuses the Easter Bunny of hiding votes Michael Gableman questions the Easter Bunny about voter fraud in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. MENDOTA MARSH: Ride the wave Oscar and Lewis start planning for summer in this week's Mendota Marsh. Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden doesn't deserve blame (or credit) for gas prices In reality, President Joe Biden's policies have little to do with the price of a gallon of gas. Bunnies sample cheese bread in this week's contest Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also … Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman parties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman parties with Doanld Trump in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. CPA says taxpayer can't claim a dependent, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon KBJ gets a front seat on the bus, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon Recession could intrude on Democrats' election plans, in Rick McKee's latest political cartoon The West tries to cover Ukraine, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon