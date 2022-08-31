Some schools still don't have clear policies banning cellphones in the classroom. Many students are ignoring lessons to watch videos or engage on social media during class. Teachers are having to go to extreme measures to get the attention of their students.
Phil Hands: Teachers must compete with cellphones
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans oppose Gov. Tony Evers' proposed tax cut in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy with young receivers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss why beloved Madison restaurants are closing in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Bucky gets ready for the start of another Badgers football season in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Poll numbers don't bother Wisconsin's anti-science senator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Critics have argued that the Inflation Reduction Act -- which Joe Biden just signed into law -- won't do much to address inflation. That might…
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI this week. They said they were were looking for classified documents…
UW students return to Madison in this week's Mendota Marsh.