Hands on Wisconsin: Mike Pence passed the collection plate and it came back empty

Former Vice President Mike Pence is running for president, but maybe not for much longer.

The evangelical former governor of Indiana stood by Donald Trump during his four chaotic years in the White House. But he fell out of favor with Republican voters when he decided to uphold the Constitution instead of stealing the 2020 election for Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence is clearly a man of faith and integrity. Unfortunately, that means there isn't much room for him in the Republican Party right now. He has struggled to attract donors and support, while his former boss seems to boost his fundraising with every seedy indictment.