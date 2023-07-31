 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
| Opinion

Hands on Wisconsin: Mike Pence passed the collection plate and it came back empty

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former Vice President Mike Pence is running for president, but maybe not for much longer.

The evangelical former governor of Indiana stood by Donald Trump during his four chaotic years in the White House. But he fell out of favor with Republican voters when he decided to uphold the Constitution instead of stealing the 2020 election for Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence is clearly a man of faith and integrity. Unfortunately, that means there isn't much room for him in the Republican Party right now. He has struggled to attract donors and support, while his former boss seems to boost his fundraising with every seedy indictment. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hands on Wisconsin archive

Get caught up with latest cartoons from State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands. 