Hands on Wisconsin: Chief Justice Annette Ziegler acts like Chicken Little

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler has accused the liberal justices of staging a "coup" for voting to limit some of her powers and hiring and firing some court staff. Of course Ziegler only has the job of chief justice because Republicans pushed through a constitutional amendment which changed the rules several years back.

If you ask me, Madison already has enough backyard chickens without our state's chief justice complaining that the sky is falling. 

