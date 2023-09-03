Hands on Wisconsin: Chief Justice Annette Ziegler acts like Chicken Little

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler has accused the liberal justices of staging a "coup" for voting to limit some of her powers and hiring and firing some court staff. Of course Ziegler only has the job of chief justice because Republicans pushed through a constitutional amendment which changed the rules several years back.
If you ask me, Madison already has enough backyard chickens without our state's chief justice complaining that the sky is falling.