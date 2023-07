Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Gov. Tony Evers used his uniquely powerful veto pen to creatively increase per-pupil school spending for the next 400 years. One can imagine that with Republican lawmakers like Robin Vos, R-Rochester, entrenched and protected with partisan gerrymandering, that nothing much will change in Wisconsin politics between now and when Evers' veto measure expires in 2425.