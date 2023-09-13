Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the New York Jets. Unfortunately, Rodgers was injured during the Jets first offensive possession and it appears that his season is over.

Rodgers has always been a great quarterback, but in recent years some of his off the field antics, such as taking hallucinogenic drugs like ayahuasca or going on darkness retreats, were as notable as his play on the field. Let's hope this future Hall of Famer makes a speedy recovery. It would be a shame for his stellar career to end like this.