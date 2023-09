Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been indicted on federal firearms charges. He is accused of lying about his drug use when he filled out a form to purchase a gun in 2018.

President Biden, who has long advocated for stricter and tougher gun laws wants us to think this is no big deal. Similarly, Republicans, who usually support removing barriers to owning guns, think this is basically the crime of the century.