Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Dane County judge ruled that a law passed in 1849 did not actually ban abortion in the state of Wisconsin.

The judge decided the archaic law on the books only addressed feticide, not consensual medical abortion. The law was passed decades before women even had the right to vote in Wisconsin.

The decision will likely be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where a majority of the justices are aligned with progressives and are likely to support abortion rights.

Hands on Wisconsin archive