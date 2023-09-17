Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Senate Republicans voted to fire Wisconsin Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. The vote will be challenged in court and will have little effect since Wolfe's reappointment wasn't officially before the Senate.

Republicans have decried Wolfe's handling of recent election and complain that she is undermining the integrity of Wisconsin elections. These claims are completely bogus, and Wolfe has become the Republican scapegoat on this issue. As WEC administrator, she doesn't set policy, she only implements the policies agreed upon by WEC's bipartisan board.

Wolfe has done nothing to undermine voting in Wisconsin. You can blame Donald Trump and his Republican stooges for making people doubt election results by claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was plagued by massive voter fraud.

Hands on Wisconsin archive