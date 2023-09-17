Senate Republicans voted to fire Wisconsin Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. The vote will be challenged in court and will have little effect since Wolfe's reappointment wasn't officially before the Senate.
Republicans have decried Wolfe's handling of recent election and complain that she is undermining the integrity of Wisconsin elections. These claims are completely bogus, and Wolfe has become the Republican scapegoat on this issue. As WEC administrator, she doesn't set policy, she only implements the policies agreed upon by WEC's bipartisan board.
Wolfe has done nothing to undermine voting in Wisconsin. You can blame Donald Trump and his Republican stooges for making people doubt election results by claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was plagued by massive voter fraud.