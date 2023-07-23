Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin natives Barbie and Ken melt during heat wave

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
The beloved dolls, Barbie and Ken, are featured in a brand new movie, now in theaters. While known for their California lifestyle, the classic characters are originally from the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin. Considering the brutal heat waves in the western United States, maybe it's time for the toys to move back to Wisconsin.