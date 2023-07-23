 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
| Opinion

Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin natives Barbie and Ken melt during heat wave

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The beloved dolls, Barbie and Ken, are featured in a brand new movie, now in theaters. While known for their California lifestyle, the classic characters are originally from the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin. Considering the brutal heat waves in the western United States, maybe it's time for the toys to move back to Wisconsin.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hands on Wisconsin archive

Get caught up with latest cartoons from State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands. 