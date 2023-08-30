Hands on Wisconsin: Two-tiered justice system isn't unfair to Donald Trump

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

In the wake of four indictments, Donald Trump and his defenders have accused the criminal justice system of being political and biased against him. They say we have a two-tiered justice system, one for Republicans and one for Democrats.

We do have a two-tiered justice system, but it isn't powerful Republican bigwigs who are persecuted by it. For years we have known that people of color, especially poor people of color, face stiff penalties and long sentences for relatively minor infractions. The system isn't fair, but it isn't unfair to Trump.