Now that the liberals control a majority of seats on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the institution seems to be racked with turmoil.
Liberals have changed the rules of how the court operates (which they have the votes to do) and conservatives have called it a petty power grab (which it clearly is).
I would expect better and more judicious behavior from justices serving on the state's highest court. But unfortunately these elected officials aren't immune from the immature petty politics that dominate Wisconsin's government nowadays.