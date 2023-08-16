Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Now that the liberals control a majority of seats on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the institution seems to be racked with turmoil.

Liberals have changed the rules of how the court operates (which they have the votes to do) and conservatives have called it a petty power grab (which it clearly is).

I would expect better and more judicious behavior from justices serving on the state's highest court. But unfortunately these elected officials aren't immune from the immature petty politics that dominate Wisconsin's government nowadays.

