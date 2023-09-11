Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The Madison School District contracted with a new bus company, First Student, to transport children to school this year, and the transition has been horrendous.

Some kids have waited hours for buses to arrive, others have been stranded at school. Hiring drivers has been difficult. It's a hard job that probably doesn't pay enough. But leaving kids stranded is completely unacceptable. This needs to be corrected -- and soon.