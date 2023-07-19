Hands on Wisconsin: Rudi the pet pig is facing eviction

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Rudi the pig has been entertaining people along the Near West Side bike path for more than a year. Now the city says the pig has to move.

An adorable pet pig named Rudi, who has been entertaining children and neighbors on a Near West Side bike path in Madison for months, is now facing eviction. A neighbor complained about a potential smell and an out-of-date Madison ordinance intended to prohibit people from hog farming within the city limits also bans keeping pigs as pets.