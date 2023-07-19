Hands on Wisconsin: Rudi the pet pig is facing eviction

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Rudi the pig has been entertaining people along the Near West Side bike path for more than a year. Now the city says the pig has to move.
An adorable pet pig named Rudi, who has been entertaining children and neighbors on a Near West Side bike path in Madison for months, is now facing eviction. A neighbor complained about a potential smell and an out-of-date Madison ordinance intended to prohibit people from hog farming within the city limits also bans keeping pigs as pets.
It's time for the City Council to act quickly to save Rudi. They should change the ordinance to allow responsible pet owners to keep pigs as companions, just like they would keep cats or dogs.