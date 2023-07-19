 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
| Opinion

Hands on Wisconsin: Rudi the pet pig is facing eviction

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

An adorable pet pig named Rudi, who has been entertaining children and neighbors on a Near West Side bike path in Madison for months, is now facing eviction. A neighbor complained about a potential smell and an out-of-date Madison ordinance intended to prohibit people from hog farming within the city limits also bans keeping pigs as pets.

It's time for the City Council to act quickly to save Rudi. They should change the ordinance to allow responsible pet owners to keep pigs as companions, just like they would keep cats or dogs.   

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about pet pig about to be evicted from his Near West Side home.

