Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson explains how climate change is good for Wisconsin

In April, our esteemed senator, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, tried to argue that climate change could be good for Wisconsin, since fewer people would suffer during milder winters. Of course, more of us in Wisconsin will suffer in the sweltering heat (and hearty Wisconsinites don't like it hot).

Interestingly, we learned that this recent heat wave we are suffering through isn't as bad as it could be because the haze from the Canadian wildfires (which are also related to climate change) is blocking sunlight and keeping it slightly cooler. I'm not sure that's a good thing, but Ron Johnson probably does.