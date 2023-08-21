Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

It appears that administrator Meagan Wolfe has the support of the board members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and won't face a dismissal by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Wolfe had become a scapegoat for Republicans who doubted the results of recent elections (despite no evidence of massive fraud). She had been blamed for administering policies which made it easier for people to vote during the pandemic. But Wolfe only administered the policies crafted by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, made up of three Republicans and three Democrats.