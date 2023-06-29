Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the age of 80, Harrison Ford is reprising his role of Indiana Jones one more time. The new film, "Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny," opens Friday.

Joe Biden is also gearing up for one more adventure at age 80, as he launches into his reelection campaign. Biden is already the oldest person to ever be elected president, and if he wins in 2024 he would be 86 when he finished his second term.

But despite his age, Biden has been a steady hand who has cut bipartisan deals and put the nation on a firm footing after the four chaotic years of the previous administration. Biden also appears to be the candidate best suited to keep Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House in 2024.

