Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

It's been a year since the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped women of their constitutional right to abortion.

Since then, women in Wisconsin have been completely unable to access abortion services. Wisconsin has a law on the books from 1849 than bans abortion in almost all circumstances. The law was passed decades before women were even able to vote in the state.