Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for being part of a coordinated conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The prosecutor has used the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, to charge the former president and his colleagues.

These laws were developed to take down organized crime groups, such as the mafia. We don't know whether the prosecution will be successful. Trump could point to many embarrassing anecdotes (such as booking the Four Seasons Total Landscaping center for a press conference, instead of the ritzy hotel) as a sign of how disorganized his organization was.