Hands on Wisconsin: Electors were as fake as a Hodag

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

After the 2020 election, several Republican officials in Wisconsin signed official looking papers claiming that Donald Trump had won the election despite receiving 20,000 fewer votes than Joe Biden.

These electors were as real and legitimate as a Hodag, the mythical North Woods creature created as part of an elaborate hoax. But while the Hodag is harmless, these electors posed a serious danger to our democracy.