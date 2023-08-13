 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
| Opinion

Hands on Wisconsin: Electors were as fake as a Hodag

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

After the 2020 election, several Republican officials in Wisconsin signed official looking papers claiming that Donald Trump had won the election despite receiving 20,000 fewer votes than Joe Biden.

These electors were as real and legitimate as a Hodag, the mythical North Woods creature created as part of an elaborate hoax. But while the Hodag is harmless, these electors posed a serious danger to our democracy. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hands on Wisconsin archive

Get caught up with latest cartoons from State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands. 