When Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the new government of the United States would be a monarchy or a republic, he famously responded that it would be a republic, if we could keep it.

Some 240 years later, one of the greatest threats to our democracy emerged in former reality TV star, Donald Trump. Trump has convinced far too many Republicans that elections are only legitimate if he wins them, and that he is more important than America's democracy, institutions and the rule of law.

As we celebrate the founding of our nation in the coming days, let's be aware of the dangers of modern day despots who would dismantle the institutions our Founding Fathers built.

