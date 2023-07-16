Wisconsin will likely overhaul its prohibition-era liquor rules soon.
The Tavern League, one of the more powerful lobbies in the state, has worked extensively with the Legislature to craft the new rules. One of of losers of the new legislation would be the wedding barn industry, which could be required to obtain liquor licenses.
Wedding barn operators argue that they don't sell booze, but they allow people to bring and consume alcohol at their facilities. The Tavern League has been after the industry for a while, arguing that wedding barns steal business from supper clubs and other venues that are required to have a liquor license.