Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers travel to Washington State to take on the Cougars this weekend. Last season the Cougars upset Wisconsin at Camp Randall, so hopefully this year Bucky can bounce back.
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
