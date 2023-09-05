Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Wisconsin Badgers football team had their first game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the near 90 degree temperature at game time, it wasn't the weather that marred the experience for Badgers fans -- it was the sound system. Dozens of loyal Wisconsin backers have complained (many in letters to the editor) about the loud volume of music that made the game hard to watch.

Hopefully, the athletic department will heed this feedback. Some fans are even threatening to give up their season tickets, if they don't turn down the volume. Unlike fictional rocker Nigel Tufnel from the movie "Spinal Tap," not everyone likes the volume turned up to "11."

