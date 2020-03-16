Nexflix bingers have been training for his all their lives, in Dave Whamond's latest political cartoons Mar 16, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Commentary Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Opinion | Cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Soap and water defeat wicked witch of coronavirus Mar 10, 2020 The coronavirus seems scary but good hygiene can go a long way toward keeping the spread of this illness in check. Opinion | Cartoon Democrats seek some distance for safety, in Rick McKee's latest political cartoon Mar 11, 2020 Opinion | Cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Trump will need a bigger coronavirus mask Mar 3, 2020 Dealing with the coronavirus will require a steady hand and consistent and calm leadership to prevent widespread panic. That's not exactly how… Opinion | Cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin basketball teams get bounced by coronavirus Mar 13, 2020 The Milwaukee Bucks' epic season has been halted by the rapid spread of the COVID-19. The Badgers's basketball season was abruptly ended when … Opinion | Cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Sunshine is best disinfectant for corruption Mar 15, 2020 While we all understandably worry about the spreading coronavirus, we should all remember that open records and government transparency are th… Listen up!Sign up for our Podcasts email!Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.