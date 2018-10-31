Try 1 month for 99¢
ANOTHER VIEW | BRUCE PLANTE, TULSA WORLD

Bruce Plante Cartoon: Tree of Life, Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburg PA, Squirrel Hill, mass murder, antisemit, antisemitic, mass shooting, Anti-Defamation League, Plante 20181030
