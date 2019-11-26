On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the latest high-profile exchange between Wisconsin's senior U.S. senator and Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press." It leads to a gotcha moment, in which Todd confronts Johnson about his partisan motivations.
Phil Hands: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Vladimir Putin and other turkeys in my latest cartoons
A collection of recent cartoons from the desk of Wisconsin State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands.
Will this year's lucky turkey be forced to do a favor for our transactional president before he receives his pardon?
President Donald Trump has been wary of Ukraine because he believes a conspiracy theory that Ukraine -- not Russia -- meddled in the 2016 elec…
Career civil servants who have testified in impeachment hearings are being called corrupt deep state operators by President Donald Trump and h…
The Badgers host Purdue for their final home game of the season Saturday at Camp Randall.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving in this week's Mendota Marsh.