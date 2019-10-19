Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss what make autumn in Madison so magical in this week's Mendota Marsh.
+58
+58
+58
+58
+58
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.