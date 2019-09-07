Mendota Marsh: Ironman 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Oscar Fox gets inspired by the Ironman athletes in this week's Mendota Marsh. Taste of Madison Sketchy CBD Terrace Sunset The last straw Water Skiing Heat Wave Art Fair on the Square Anyone for golf? Shaking the lake Go jump in a lake Father's Day Naked Bike Ride Taco Time Brat fest In the garden Mother's Day Take a hike Game of Thrones Terrace Time First farmers' market The rent it too darn high Mayor's race Cheese Curds St. Patrick's Day Daylight saving time Winter Oscars Februaries Valentine's Day Superbowl Winter Olympics 2022 Majestic creatures Curling on the lake A silly Canadian sport The joy of giving Protesting Tree Blasphemy stuffed Crazy Uncle Mumbo Jumbo Voting Halloween Dive Bar Coffee App Cycling city Apple pickin' Brunch Downtown development Craft cocktails The middle of nowhere 77 square miles Mendota Marsh Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Lewis Crane Oscar Fox Mendota Marsh Cartoon Country Club Socialism Madison Golf Listen up!Sign up for our Podcasts email!Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. View comments Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Ad Vault 3764082.pdf Sep 5, 2019 Ad Vault 3763742.pdf Sep 4, 2019 Ad Vault 3761025.pdf Sep 4, 2019 Ad Vault 3763174.pdf Sep 3, 2019 Ad Vault 3764286.pdf Sep 3, 2019 Ad Vault 3763633.pdf Sep 3, 2019 Ad Vault 3764531.pdf Sep 5, 2019 Ad Vault 3764986.pdf 18 hrs ago Ad Vault 3764001.pdf 23 hrs ago Ad Vault 3762944.pdf Sep 4, 2019