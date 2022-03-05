alert top story MENDOTA MARSH: Climate change is getting serious Mar 5, 2022 44 min ago 0 Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Oscar Fox finally thinks climate change is a problem in this week's Mendota Marsh. Mendota Marsh Gallery Very Superstitious Not building Stupor Bowl MENDOTA MARSH, with Oscar and Lewis Snowbird Kohl Center mask up Close contact New Year Merry Christmas Tangled lights Christmas jog Fried Turkey Aaron Rodgers Early Christmas Scare the mayor Eagle Disguise Crane Season Hate Jogging Alert the Media Zombie jogging Vegan Sanity Sportsball Je ne sais quoi So so BBQ Wisconsin-style barbecue Sustainable Smoke Early morning smoke Barbecue MENDOTA MARSH, with Oscar and Lewis Dinner outdoors Independence Day Farmers' Market Take me out to the ball game! Meeting Maynard At the Duck Pond A busy summer Live Music Weekend sports Mother's Day Normal Terrace Time Busy State Street State Park Madison Skyscraper Obesity Right on target Madison solution 0 comments Tags Commentary Lewis Crane Oscar Fox Mendota Marsh Cartoon Covid Oscar Fox Lewis Pandemic Supersitious Madison Downtown Cynic Year Olympic Spirit Pride Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky soars over the rest of the Big Ten Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's probe is creative fiction The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the stronger man Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c… Hands on Wisconsin: Vladimir Putin's protection is deadly Mother Russia's protection is brutal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the Big Ten University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Kids have a reading problem -- they're reading, in Steve Sack's latest political cartoon MLB owners decide they don't need players, in Bob Englehart's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Putin destroys peace in Europe Vladimir Putin destroys seven decades of peace in Europe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Silence from law enforcement is deafening Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's lips are sealed in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Kleefisch may not be crazy enough to win a GOP primary Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch will need to espouse some crazy positions to win the Republican primary in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.