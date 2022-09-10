Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane complain about campaign ads on TV in this week's Mendota Marsh.
MENDOTA MARSH: Campaign ads
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96 after serving as Queen for more than seven decades. All of Great Britain mourns h…
Republicans react to Joe Biden in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers celebrate Labor Day in Milwaukee in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Poll numbers don't bother Wisconsin's anti-science senator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Bucky kicks of the 2022 football season this Saturday at Camp Randall against the Illinois State Red Birds.
Oscar Fox is excited for another season of Badgers football in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Republicans oppose Gov. Tony Evers' proposed tax cut in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky gets ready for the start of another Badgers football season in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.