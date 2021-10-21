Little girl is getting tired of Santa's excuses, in Dave Whamond's latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
The CurderBurger arrives in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Out-of-touch Republican legislators want to loosen gun rules in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky plays with little Army men in the latest Game Day cartoon from Phil Hands.
Joe Biden and Linus wait in the pumpkin patch in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
Investigations of the 2020 election damage democracy in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
UW-Chancellor Becky Blank leaves Madison in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.