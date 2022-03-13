Leprechaun converts pot of gold, in John Cole's latest political cartoon

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Higher gases may unfortunately diminish support for Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Baseball is finally back on track in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss changes to Madison's bus system in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Shady government officials block access to public records in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Aaron Rodgers announces his return to the Packers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.