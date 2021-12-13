Joe Biden's a loser for higher-than-Trump polling, in Steve Sack's latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joe Biden isn't the reason for the slow economic recovery in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Phil Hands draws Michael Gableman as an elf in his latest cartoon.
The future of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is in doubt in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Future elections looks grim for the Democrats in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Merry Christmas from Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane
But don't wait until Christmas to get your shot.
Wisconsin's conservative Supreme Court sides with Republicans so they don't look too political in the latest the cartoon from Phil Hands.