Joe Biden insults ponies, in David Fitzsimmons' latest political cartoon

Phil Hands: Donald Trump defeats the Founding Fathers, impeachment, Nancy Pelosi and the Iowa Caucus
A collection of recent cartoons from the desk of Wisconsin State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands.
Unlike President Bill Clinton, who apologized and showed contrition after his impeachment in the House and acquittal in the Senate, Donald Tru…
As predicted, Senate Republicans have voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. President Trump's party is letting him …
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped up a copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address shortly after his speech. While perhaps sh…
The Democratic Party of Iowa had difficulty tabulating and reporting the results of the Iowa caucus, the first contest in the nation to winnow…
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is opposed to Gov. Tony Evers' plan to redraw Wisconsin's legislative maps in a fair and nonpartisan …
Oscar Fox complains to Lewis Crane about Madison's new ban on plastic straws in this week's Mendota Marsh.