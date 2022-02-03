It feels like Mar-a-Lago in the frying pan, in Christopher Weyant's latest political cartoon Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Johnson's 'second opinion' panel offers quack advice Simpson's character Dr. Nick Riviera joins Sen. Ron Johnson's "second opinion" panel in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: What Groundhog Day means for mask mandate Groundhog's shadow isn't the end of mandate in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers stays busy with vetoes Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican legislation in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. MENDOTA MARSH: Not your average snowbird Lewis Crane isn't your average snowbird in this week's Mendota Marsh. Hands on Wisconsin: Putin gets in the Olympic spirit Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims Russian troops on the border with Ukraine are just Olympic athletes in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Lawmaker says it's time for GOP to cheat Wisconsin Republicans have used gerrymandering, dark money and voting restrictions to cheat the people of Wisconsin for a long time in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats celebrate Stephen Breyer's retirement Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Kite-eating tree hampers Biden's plans, in Rick McKee's latest political cartoon Olympic skiers face downhill battle against COVID, in Jeff Koterba's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Biden is OK with Kermit in Kyiv Vladimir Putin wants to install a puppet government in Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.