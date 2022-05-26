History repeats itself, in Adam Zyglis' latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Parents hug their children extra hard in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
UFOs seems sane compared to crazy conservative conspiracy theories in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox want's to play Little League in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Replacement theory is an evil message in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Tommy Thompson's advice to candidates gets the "OK, boomer" retort in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Most Americans support some abortion rights in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Folks fight over the future or medians in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Michael Gableman and Ron Johnson embarrass the state of Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.