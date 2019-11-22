On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the latest high-profile exchange between Wisconsin's senior U.S. senator and Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press." It leads to a gotcha moment, in which Todd confronts Johnson about his partisan motivations.
Phil Hands: Cursing in cursive, corny opponents and a crass president
A collection of recent cartoons from the desk of Wisconsin State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands.
The public hearings related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump haven't been must see TV. Most of the information is alread…
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers seems like a mild-mannered educator, but surprisingly, he has a potty mouth and has used some pretty salty language …
Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the Legislature to take up bills that would close background check loopholes and implement a red-f…
The Badgers travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Corn Huskers on Saturday.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss the controversial conifer in the Capitol rotunda in this week's Mendota Marsh.