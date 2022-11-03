 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Young people must vote to have voices heard

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Many young people have become disaffected by politics. They rightly perceive that elected officials don't care about the them and many choose not to vote because of this. But politicians only care about voters -- so the only way to get politicians to care about your demographic is to get out and vote en masse. Election Day is Tuesday. Make a plan to vote.   

