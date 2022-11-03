Many young people have become disaffected by politics. They rightly perceive that elected officials don't care about the them and many choose not to vote because of this. But politicians only care about voters -- so the only way to get politicians to care about your demographic is to get out and vote en masse. Election Day is Tuesday. Make a plan to vote.
Hands on Wisconsin: Young people must vote to have voices heard
Related to this story
Most Popular
A trick-or-treater meets Aaron Rodgers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes are attacked by Frankenstein's monster in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Barack Obama tries to secure a victory for Democrats in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox decorates his house for Halloween in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
I enjoy hearing from readers.
Kids dress as inflation, gas prices and IRS agents to scare grown-ups in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Republicans want to defund more than Democrats in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
President Joe Biden's phone is covered in cobwebs in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Purdue comes to town to face the Badgers for their homecoming game on Saturday. Hopefully the Badgers can get back on track.