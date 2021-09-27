Hands on Wisconsin: Women's bodies are political battleground in Wisconsin

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

In the wake of a restrictive new abortion law in Texas, it looks like abortion will be a key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial election. Gov. Tony Evers is clear that he will support a women's constitutional right to access abortion, while his likely opponent, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, has pledged to sign restrictive laws against abortion.