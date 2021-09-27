 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Women's bodies are political battleground in Wisconsin
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

In the wake of a restrictive new abortion law in Texas, it looks like abortion will be a key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial election. Gov. Tony Evers is clear that he will support a women's constitutional right to access abortion, while his likely opponent, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, has pledged to sign restrictive laws against abortion. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
