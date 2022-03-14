 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Women and children first

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The war in Ukraine is taking a terrible toll on the civilian population. Last week a maternity hospital was attacked in the besieged city of Mariupol. It would appear that since he was unable to achieve a quick and decisive victory, Vladimir Putin is trying to bomb the civilian population, including women and children, into submission. 

