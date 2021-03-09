 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Wolf hunt based on fairy tales
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: Wolf hunt based on fairy tales

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin's controversial wolf hunt is based more on fairy-tale fears of vicious wolves than any scientific reality. While wolves can occasionally kill livestock, attacks on humans are virtually unheard of. Also, wolves play an important role of a forest ecosystem by keeping the deer population in check. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics