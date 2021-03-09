Wisconsin's controversial wolf hunt is based more on fairy-tale fears of vicious wolves than any scientific reality. While wolves can occasionally kill livestock, attacks on humans are virtually unheard of. Also, wolves play an important role of a forest ecosystem by keeping the deer population in check.
alert
Hands on Wisconsin: Wolf hunt based on fairy tales
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several Catholic bishops are advising against taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It's story time with Wisconsin's favorite clown, Sen. Ronald McJohnson
Lewis Crane get his first vaccine shot in this week's Mendota Marsh.
It looks like President Joe Biden might get his big stimulus plan through Congress, without the help of any Republicans. Republicans argue the…
Slightly milder winter weather in Wisconsin always brings out your friendly neighborhood "shorts guy."
For many of us, time seems to be moving backward as we wait for our turn to roll up of our sleeves.