Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin isn't working together on COVID

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin has become a COVID-19 hotspot. It wouldn't be nearly as bad if everyone agreed to wear masks and listen to scientists about how to limit the spread.
