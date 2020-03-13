You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin basketball teams get bounced by coronavirus
0 comments
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Wisconsin basketball teams get bounced by coronavirus

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Milwaukee Bucks' epic season has been halted by the rapid spread of the COVID-19. The Badgers's basketball season was abruptly ended when the NCAA cancelled March Madness.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics