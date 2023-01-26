 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Will document scandal hit Obama next?

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Classified documents have been found in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. It makes you wonder if every head of state, including former President Barack Obama, somehow ended up with classified documents in their homes.

If these documents contain serious state secrets, then these leaders were truly careless. It could also be possible that the documents are innocuous and that begs the question of why they were classified in the first place. 

