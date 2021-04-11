 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Will Aaron Rodgers' new job put Super Bowl in jeopardy?
Hands on Wisconsin: Will Aaron Rodgers' new job put Super Bowl in jeopardy?

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guest hosting the game show "Jeopardy!" for another week. The reigning NFL MVP is one of many celebrity guest hosts filling in after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Rodgers has said he would love to become the fulltime host of "Jeopardy!" and claims he can host while still playing football. 

