Hands on Wisconsin: Who won the New Hampshire primary?
Hands on Wisconsin: Who won the New Hampshire primary?

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

While Bernie Sanders "won" the New Hampshire primary Tuesday evening, he only received about 25% of the vote. It's clear Democratic primary voters are looking for a more moderate candidate like Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar. 

